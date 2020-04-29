Assassin's Creed: Valhalla has been worked on by 15 different studios

Ubisoft Montreal has revealed that they've so-far recruited 14 co-development studios to work on Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. To put that into context, that's a 150% increase from the10 studios that helped develop the sprawling Assassin's Creed: Odyssey (via GI.Biz).

The open-world Assassin's Creed franchise has always been ambitious and expands in scope with each release, but 15 separate and distinct studios working on a single game is nonetheless startling.

Just after the viking-themed Assassin's Creed: Valhalla was announced in a lengthy livestream, the studio shared the following message to Twitter: "Exciting! An immense congratulations to our studio warriors for all the good work and passion building to that reveal. We’d also like to thank the 14 co-dev studios all around the world. You know who you are, and we’re thankful for your dedication! Skàl!"

The tweet also seems to confirm that Ubisoft Montreal is the studio heading up development on Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Until Thursday's big trailer reveal, we have only precious few details about the next Assassin's Creed game. We know it's called Valhalla, it's about vikings, and based on the game art just revealed, there could be some sailing in the gameplay. Regardless, a massive timesink of an RPG is just the thing we all need in the age of social distancing, so it's somewhat encouraging to hear so many studios have their hands in this one.

If you're looking for something you can play right here and now, these are the best games of 2020 (so far).