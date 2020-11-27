Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay shows off 60fps mode on Xbox Series S

New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay shows off the 60fps performance mode for the Xbox Series S.

Ubisoft announced yesterday that they will be releasing a new patch for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which will add a 60fps performance mode for Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X , and PS5 .

Tom Warren, The Verge, shared a new video on his YouTube channel showing what the game will look like on Xbox Series X when running in 60fps, and there is clearly a strong difference.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla previously ran at 1440p 30fps, but the new 60fps mode will drop the resolution and visual effects to provide a smoother gameplay experience. Warren mentioned in the description of the video that the game was recorded at 1440p output with HDR disabled for capturing purposes, so the gameplay could look different in person.

In the 5-minute video, Warren demonstrates what controlling female Eivor looks like in 60fps, testing out simple mechanics like firing an arrow, taking command of a boat, and switching into eagle mode. The camera movement looks to be a lot smoother with little to no frame-rate hitches compared to the 30fps mode, and sailing on open water looks effortless. Of course, if you’re lucky enough to own an Xbox Series S, you’ll be able to test it out for yourself,

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launched on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S earlier this month and has since broken records for biggest PC launch in history .