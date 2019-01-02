Assassin's Creed gear comes to Monster Hunter: World in new crossover event

Ahead of The Witcher 3 's impending crossover, Assassin's Creed is now the latest series to rub elbows with Monster Hunter: World. As Capcom announced over the holiday, a new event quest is now available in the PS4 and Xbox One versions of World. Completing it will let you craft a cosmetic armor set based on Bayek from Assassin's Creed: Origins , as well as the Assassin's Hood, a new mantle modeled based on Ezio's white cloak.

The event quest will be available through January 10, 2019 on PS4 and Xbox One, and will come to PC at "a later date." It features Odogaron and Deviljho, who you must fight at the same time, and Lunastra, who appears afterward. If that sounds like hell (it is), you'll be heartened to know that you can usually fight Deviljho without alerting Odogaron by staying close to the entrance of the arena.

[PS4/X1] Equip the Assassin’s Hood to dish out staggering additional damage to monsters when attacking from a stealth state!Complete the event quest “SDF: Silent, Deadly, and Fierce” to unlock this handy new @AssassinsCreed mantle in #MHWorld. pic.twitter.com/44VftokrEyDecember 29, 2018

The layered armor set works like the Horizon: Zero Dawn armor released last year - which is to say, it makes you look just like Bayek. The gilded slinger is an especially nice touch. But while the armor is purely cosmetic, as Capcom said on Twitter, the Assassin's Hood mantle provides some gameplay benefits. While wearing it, crouching for a short time will temporarily boost your running and climbing speed. The mantle also allows you to deal bonus damage to monsters when you attack from a stealthed (read: undiscovered) state. I imagine the bonus damage is comparable to the bonus provided by sleep attacks. It's all very cool and flavorful, if a bit impractical.