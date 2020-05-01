Assassin's Creed 2, Rayman Legends, Child of Light and more are free to keep once again

All of the free games and trials in Ubisoft's Play Apart Together program are once again free to keep on PC. They've been refreshed for one last blowout giveaway, and you've got until May 5 to claim them. You can find everything here .

We covered the standout, standalone games as they appeared - those are Rayman Legends, Assassin's Creed 2, and Child of Light - but there are plenty of other deals available. Here's a full list of everything you can claim:

Assassin's Creed 2 (free game) - play the first chapter of Ezio's journey, and one of the best Assassin's Creed games from its stealth-action early days.

Rayman Legends (free game) - a gorgeous platformer with challenge and charm in equal measure.

Child of Light (free game) - an enchanting fairytale of an RPG with one of the best soundtracks ever.

Might & Magic Chess Royale (free game) - a battle royale auto-battler set in the world of the Might & Magic RPGs.

Rabbids Coding! (free game) - an educational game designed to help kids learn to code.

The Division 2 (free trial) - explore a stunningly recreated post-pandemic Washington, DC.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint (free trial) - build your ideal soldier in the latest Ghost Recon.

Trials Rising (free trial) - survive frankly irresponsible bike jumps and stunts.

The Crew 2 (free trial) - use a suite of vehicles to tear through an open-world America.

Ghost Recon Wildlands (free trial) - open-world Ghost Recon shenanigans, now with eight-player Mercenaries Mode.

The Division (free trial) - explore a stunningly recreated mid-pandemic New York.