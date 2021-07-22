Army of the Dead prequels get reported Netflix release windows

The prequels to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead have reported release dates.

According to THR, we can expect to see Army of Thieves hit the streamer this fall, while Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas should land in spring 2022.

Army of Thieves will star Matthias Schweighöfer as the genius safe-cracker Dieter, and the actor also directed the film. Netflix's official plot synopsis for the prequel teases that a "mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe." We already saw Dieter's heist skills in action in Army of the Dead, when he got the apparently impenetrable safe beneath Bly Casino open.

Along with Schweighöfer, the film also stars Nathalie Emmanuel as Gwendoline, Guz Khan as Rolph, Stuart Martin as Brad Cage, and Ruby O. Fee as Korina. A first look at the prequel movie was recently released, showing off two elaborate looking safes.

Lost Vegas, meanwhile, is an animated prequel series that will reveal more about the early days of the zombie outbreak ravaging the city. We can also expect to uncover more about the origins of the undead horde – so the question of why Army of the Dead had robot zombies, and just what's going on with those UFOs, might finally be answered. Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Ella Purnell, and Tig Notaro return to voice their characters, while new additions to the star-studded cast are Nolan North, Jena Malone, Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater, Harry Lennix, Christina Wren, Vanessa Hudgens, Yetide Badaki, Monica Barbaro, Ross Butler, and Anya Chalotra.

THR also broke the news that Stone Quarry Productions, the production company run by Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller, has signed a two year deal with Netflix, which includes the recently announced sci-fi movie Rebel Moon. The report also says Army of the Dead 2 is in the works. No details on the sequel are currently available, but (spoiler alert) after Vanderohe was bit by Alpha zombie Zeus in Army of the Dead, we can expect more undead mayhem in the follow-up.

Army of the Dead is streaming on Netflix now. If you're all caught up, check out our roundup of the best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist.