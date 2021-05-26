What happened to [spoiler] in Army of the Dead?

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Army of the Dead! Turn back now if you haven't seen the movie on Netflix!

Army of the Dead has many mysteries, from robot zombies to time loops to UFOs. There's another that's got people scratching their heads, though: What happened to Geeta?

Ella Purnell's Kate Ward only ventured into the undead-infested Las Vegas to rescue her friend Geeta (Huma Qureshi), who had two children living with her in the quarantine camp and had enlisted the Coyote, AKA Lilly (Nora Arnezeder), to get her and two friends into the city to grab some much-needed cash. It turns out Alpha zombie Zeus (Richard Cetrone) had Geeta and the other women captive inside his lair, presumably to eventually recruit them into his ranks. Kate breaks from the group to rescue her, and though the other women don't make it, Geeta ends up in the helicopter with Kate, Scott (Dave Bautista), and Peters (Tig Notaro).

Of course, it's not that easily resolved. Zeus also gets into the helicopter, and a fight ensues above Vegas as the crew attempt to outrun the nuclear bomb headed their way. The blast ends up bringing the helicopter down, and only Kate emerges unscathed from the wreckage. We see Peters died in the crash, while Scott survived – but was bitten by Zeus. Geeta's fate is left to the imagination, however.

What happened to Geeta?

(Image credit: Netflix)

We don't see Geeta at all after the crash, but it's heavily implied she didn't make it. Geeta was sat next to Peters in the helicopter, and it's that side that hit the ground – and we see Peters is dead. We don't see Geeta's body, but Kate is distraught as she looks inside the helicopter cockpit, suggesting she might have seen the body. Plus, Scott gives her cash to get Geeta's children out of the quarantine camp as he dies, which suggests Geeta isn't around anymore to do it herself.

Screen Rant suggest that the reason we don't see much of Geeta in the helicopter could be because Notaro was digitally added to the movie after it was completed, replacing disgraced comedian Chris D'Elia – the only actor Notaro actually worked with in reshoots was Ana de la Reguera, who plays Maria Cruz. It might just have been too complicated to replace Notaro in the hectic helicopter scenes (though that's just speculation).

Another possibility is that Geeta isn't actually dead. Snyder has already hinted another character may have survived the undead carnage, saying of Matthias Schweighöfer's Dieter: "We don't see him die, that's true. That's fair." He added: "You would say in a horror movie if we don't see you die, by the rules of horror..."

Geeta might have survived after all, then – or, like Den of Geek suggests, she could've been bitten by Zeus and turned into an Alpha zombie before the crash, or even back in Vegas.

Whatever may have happened to Geeta, that seems a question to be answered in a potential Army of the Dead 2. In the meantime, Army of the Dead is currently streaming on Netflix, and a prequel focusing on Dieter, titled Army of Thieves, is arriving this year. An animated prequel series named Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is also on the way. Until then, check out the best Netflix movies streaming now, and see our ranking of the best Zack Snyder movies.