Cupid targets Riverdale in Archie: Love and Heartbreak

Romance is a big part of the Archie comics' long success, and its being magnified even more for the upcoming one-shot special Archie: Love and Heartbreak. As the title suggests, the February 9, 2022 one-shot won't all be 'happily ever after' - but that's true in real life sometimes too, right?

Archie: Love and Heartbreak cover (Image credit: Thomas Pitilli (Archie Comics))

"Coming off the heels of our 80th anniversary, we wanted to welcome fans of the modern comics back to the romantic core of Riverdale with this special one-shot," says Archie Comics' senior director of editorial Jamie L. Rotante in the announcement.

"Capturing the ideals of young love, readers get to experience firsthand the ups-and-downs of new relationships and what it means to discover yourself in a way we haven't seen before in Archie comics. We hope readers see a little bit of themselves in each of these stories."

Archie: Love and Heartbreak cover (Image credit: Paulina Ganucheau (Archie Comics))

Archie: Love and Heartbreak is set in and around a carnival that's arrived in Riverdale, giving these teens a chance to get out and meet, mingle, and in some cases, mess around. The three couples at the center of the romantic hijinks are Archie and Veronica, Jughead and Betty, and Kevin Devon.

Archie: Love and Heartbreak is written by the team of Thomas Pitilli, Stephanie Cooke, and Sina Grace. For Art, Pitilli is pulling double-duty, alongside Lisa Sterle and Iolanda Zanfardino. Matt Herms and Jack Morelli are coloring and lettering the book, respectively.

Archie: Love and Heartbreak goes on sale on February 9, 2022 - just in time to buy for Valentine's Day.

