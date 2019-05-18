Apex Legends removes the glitch that lets you stick gas traps and jump pads to Gibraltar’s shield

Apex Legends has just released another patch update which is set to go live next week. For the most part it outlines some general quality of life and performance improvements, an update on the PS4 crashing bug, and the investigative measures the studio is taking to resolve crashes on Intel CPUs. But the major takeaway is the fix for the infamously silly glitch that lets players stick Caustic’s gas traps and Octane’s jump pads to Gibraltar's shield .

Glitches can vary from little annoyances to unfortunate game-breaking bugs, but on rare occasions you get one that accidentally lets you have a lot of fun, and the Gibraltar shield glitch was just that. Sure, it might not actually give you an actual advantage, but being a mobile launchpad is pretty entertaining. It also just looks so silly. Players caught onto the glitch a few months ago and it looks like this weekend will be the last time you can have some fun with this particular exploit before it’s patched out for good.

Community manager Jay Frechette who wrote the post even mentioned how fun it’s been to see players mess around with the glitch: “Admittedly it’s been fun to see the results of this but the behavior is not intended by design and could get out of control.” It’s not hard to imagine how it could go out of control. You just have to look at Gibraltar running around the map with a pile of gas traps stacked up to see how mad it can get.

While objects won’t stick to Gibraltar’s shield anymore, the patch will mean that the gun shield will now deflect Arc Stars. You win some, you lose some.

You see the other quality of life and bug fixes outlined below:

Lowered the master volume of all sounds during the character selection screen through the end of the drop sequence.

Lowered the volume of Wraith's ambient kunai knife sound for those who are sensitive the sound. If it is still bothersome we will remove it in a later patch.

Increased the volume of close proximity enemy footsteps for all Legends.

Slightly lowered the volume of Pathfinder footstep sounds heard from the first person view.

Fixed missing or quiet dryfire (out of ammo trigger click sound) and low ammo (the progressive change in sound that the gun makes as the magazine approaches empty) sounds for the R301, Hemlok, Flatline and RE45.

Increased the volume of the music that plays when winning a match.

Added more detailed audio to the Training mission.

Fixed occlusion bug for the "wind down" sound for the Havoc.

Fixed issue with a automatic weapon fire sounds occasionally getting stuck on, usually after a Legend respawns.

Fixed bug with RE45 missing tail sounds (the echo in the environment after the shot) when it closes proximity.

