Apex Legends Halloween event wants to treat you with shadows, skins and new prizes

Things are getting scary in Apex Legends, with the Fight or Fright event returning from October 22 to November 3, just in time for Halloween.

The fun starts with the cosmetics, which will let players once again dress all of their favorite characters up as everything from wicked witches to creepy clowns. All 24 of the previous year's event items will be available to players in shop bundles and offers. This will include Sweet Dreams Caustic and Wicked Harvest Bloodhound.

Loba and Revenant are also due to get brand-new skins that weren't available in the previous year's event. The Apex Legends shop will rotate weekly throughout the event, with different sets of item and skin bundles slated for each of the two weeks that it will last. Item deals are also set to rotate three times over the course of the event.

Additionally, Fight or Fright will contain an event-exclusive prize track with all-new rewards, and players will be able to receive free rewards through challenges.

The main focus of the new gameplay is the limited-time mode Shadow Royale. This takes players back to the alternate reality where Revenant is in charge of the Apex Games. Unlike other trios matches, players who get killed will be revived in shadow form, allowing you to continue supporting your team from beyond the grave. Shadow form players are incredibly fast, have enhanced mobility and serious melee skills.

Players will be able to enjoy the new game mode for the entirety of the event.

A mystery message suggests that a new character might be coming to Apex Legends. Get all the details here.