Apex Legends Fight Night Collection event adds a limited-time mode and Gibraltar's heirloom

The Apex Legends Fight Night Collection event goes live today, adding the limited-time game mode Airdrop Escalation Takeover as well as the new Pathfinder Town Takeover, all backed by a new track of event cosmetics including Gibraltar's heirloom.

As its name implies, the Airdrop Escalation Takeover will take over the normal battle royale playlist, turning the mode into a supply drop bonanza. The map will be absolutely peppered with the things, and they'll dish out stronger weapons as the rounds go on. This mode will be available until the event ends on January 19.

Pathfinder Town Takeover is essentially the opposite sort of game mode: instead of using guns quite literally raining from the sky, you'll have the option of not using any guns at all by entering a special dueling ring of sorts. It's time for a taste of the only two weapons that matter: your fist, and your other fist.

"Entering the ring will prevent any player from using their weapons and any of their abilities," Respawn explains. "The only way to beat someone is via a bit of fist o’ cuffs. Oh, and don’t worry about any outside ring interference—no outside projectiles, grenades, or abilities can penetrate the ring’s force field. Punchout the loot balls contained within the ring to scoop up some rare loot. Just remember you can’t use it until you leave!"

In addition to new modes, 24 items will be available throughout the event. These will be available for direct purchase using Apex Coins or crafting materials, and they're also included in the Event Apex Packs. Once you get all 24 items, you can unlock Gibraltar's heirloom, which will also be available via heirloom crafting after the event is over. You can find the full patch notes and item drop rates in Respawn's write-up on the EA blog .