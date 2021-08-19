Anti-Venom and Silence prepare for a symbiote battle in Extreme Carnage: Riot #1

By

Extreme Carnage ramps up with this preview of Extreme Carnage: Riot #1

Marvel's Extreme Carnage event is ramping up with a spotlight on Riot, one of the so-called Life Institute symbiotes whose history springs from the early days of the original Spider-symbiote, Venom.

In Extreme Carnage, the returned Flash Thompson/Agent Anti-Venom fights against the murderous Carnage and the Life Institute symbiotes - with Andi Benton/Silence, another symbiote hero, getting special tutelage from Thompson in this preview of Extreme Carnage: Riot #1 from writer Alyssa Wong with artists Frank Galan and Jim Campbell.

Here's a gallery of interior pages from Extreme Carnage: Riot #1:

"I've always loved symbiotes. Top of the list, possibly more than any superhero or supervillain when I was a kid. Weird, lovely xenobiology? Big, man-eating monsters? I'm in!" Wong told CBR back when Extreme Carnage: Riot #1 was first announced.

"Unfortunately, I'll never get to be a symbiote host. But I'm beyond stoked to contribute to Extreme Carnage, the symbiote event of the summer!" she states. "We'll be following Riot, one of the Life Foundations Symbiotes, on a fateful road trip. I can't wait to share this story - and the rest of the saga, written by the incredible Extreme Carnage team - with you soon!"

Extreme Carnage is told through a series of one-shots, each focusing on a different symbiote character with ties to Carnage and Venom as they navigate the post King in Black changes to what it means to be a symbiote host. It's all organized by a writer's group who Marvel calls the 'Symbiote Hive,' consisting of Wong, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Clay McLeod Chapman, and Steve Orlando.

Extreme Carnage: Riot #1 goes on sale on August 25.

