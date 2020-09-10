Annapurna Interactive box set bundles 8 of the best PS4 indies for the holidays

Eight of the best indie games you can play on PS4 are getting a luxe physical compilation in time for the holidays.

Annapurna Interactive, which has honestly been killing it since it first hit the game publishing scene with What Remains of Edith Finch, is putting out a box set to commemorate its lineup on PS4. Two of the eight titles have never before received a physical release, so this is also an opportunity to complete your physical collection if you're a big Annapurna fan. Here's what's on offer.

Donut County

Gorogoa (exclusive physical release)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Outer Wilds

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Telling Lies (exclusive physical release)

Wattam

What Remains of Edith Finch

The box set will be available in two special editions: the Ultimate PS4 collection, which will cost $179.99, and the Deluxe PS4 Limited Edition, which will go for $199.99. While both will include specially designed physical packaging and discs, the latter will also include a folio package with statements from the creators of each game, as well as a foreword from the founder of Annapurna Interactive. Only 2,000 copies of the limited edition set will be created, and both versions start shipping out in time for the holidays.

"Since we launched almost five years ago, Annapurna Interactive’s goal has always been to create unique, special games for people that would truly appreciate them," Annapurna Interactive founder Nathan Gary said in a press release. "These titles have been a labor of love for not only our team - but for each and every one of the creative teams behind the games - and we’re excited to offer our fans these games and celebrate them for years to come."