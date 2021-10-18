Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Roost features an adorable level of detail in its decor

Brewster is an old friend of Animal Crossing players

Animal Crossing: New Horizon update 2.0 features
The Animal Crossing: New Horizons version of The Roost features a sentimental bit of decor that gives players a glimpse into Brewster’s past. 

As spotted by a Twitter user during the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Brewster direct, the pigeon barista has decorated the new version of his coffee shop, The Roost, with a few mementos from his previous lives in older Animal Crossing games. 

On the wall as soon as players walk into the Museum cafe you can spot three black and white photographs framed on the wall. What makes these photos special though is their significance to long-time Animal Crossing: New Horizons players. 

The first photo is of local musician K.K. Slider who in Animal Crossing: Wild World and Animal Crossing: City Folk performs at the café every Saturday night. In the second photo we can see The Roost when it was a standalone café in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, and finally a photo of Brewster with his good pal Blathers - the pair have been friends ever since Wild World in 2005 when Brewster first set up shop in the basement of Blathers’ museum. 

In fact, this isn’t the only new addition to The Roost which has had quite a big makeover from its previous incarnations. The bare bones coffee shop we all remember from earlier instalments of the series has been revamped into a suave hangout which can seat up to eight players compared to the previous two in Wild World and City Folk and four in New Leaf. 

Still trying to catch up with all the exciting announcements from last Friday’s direct? Take a look at our everything announced at the Animal Crossing direct list. 

