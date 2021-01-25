Animal Crossing: New Horizons player discovers Resetti's name is directly mentioned in-game

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has discovered that the game directly mentions Resetti's name if you call Rescue Services with no Nook Miles.

User Starterxy posted a screenshot on the Animal Crossing subreddit showing that Resetti's name is directly mentioned if you call up Rescue Services with zero Nook Miles to your name. As you may already know, Rescue Services can help you out of a tricky spot if you get stuck on your island, and it will usually set you back 100 Nook Miles to make use of the service.

Starterxy believes this proves once and for all that Resetti is behind the service introduced as part of Tom Nook's island getaway package. Back in 2019, New Horizons' project lead Aya Kyogoku revealed that the series' angry mole had been put out of a job thanks to the new auto-save feature.

Long-time players will know that Mr. Resetti would give you a good telling off if you quit the game without saving first. Thankfully, Nintendo had revealed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Resetti would be getting a new gig on the island.

Since the game first released, players were quick to notice the Rescue Services app symbol features a helicopter that looks suspiciously like Resetti. Not only that but when you give the service a call, it plays the mole's classic theme used throughout the series.

Still, despite these nods to the character, this is the first instance of the game actually mentioning Resetti's name directly - usually, when you use the app, you'll find yourself talking to an operator.

It's great to see more solid evidence that Resetti wasn't left out of New Horizons. Now, if we could just see the return of other old faces... please come back, Brewster.

Want to know how to grow hybrid flowers? Here's our guide to all of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers.