Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Link app has been updated with new items

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Link portal has been updated in the Nintendo Switch Online app and now features a Nook Points program.

This Nook Points program gives players a daily incentive to open the app and collect points in exchange for in-game items. These limited edition items include a Nook Inc. poster, Nook Inc. doorplate, ACNH carrying case, and photos of Nook Inc. employees Timmy, Tommy, Isabelle, and even the head Tanuki himself, Mr. Tom Nook.

This part of the app also offers a new ‘Words of Wisdom’ section where regular series fortune-teller Katrina - who is actually one of several missing Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters - gives vague daily advice. For example, “chew slowly and enjoy the taste. It’ll help you digest better.” You can take from that what you will.

If the news of a real-life Animal Crossing: New Horizons app is completely new to you, here’s what you get upon downloading the Nintendo Switch Online app from your devices’ app store. Nook Link is probably most used for its keyboard and voice chat function which allows players to type messages quickly when playing online with friends. Players can also access all of their reactions from this app and send them to their Switch for their character to act out.

There's also access to the Best Friends tab from player's in-game Nook Phone to see who’s online and even send them a short message without touching the console. Additionally, users get access to player’s in-game passport where they can find their island details, custom design creator ID, Dream Address, recent dreams, and all the residents of their island.

Speaking of custom designs, players can also scan in designs to their console via the app using QR codes. Finally, for those who have spent a lot of bells at the Nook Stop portal in Resident Services, they’ll also be able to access the catalogue through the app after ordering 100 items.