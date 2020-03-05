Animal Crossing: New Horizons gameplay shows you 4 ways to play the same day

While you're waiting for Animal Crossing: New Horizons to arrive, you can watch about 40 minutes of new gameplay footage for the game.

A number of game outlets who got to play New Horizons at PAX East just shared edited footage of their time with the game today, each in roughly 10-minute gameplay snippets. Since it was a quick convention hands-on, they weren't able to make their own islands, so everybody who played started from the same place, with the same character. What they did with their time from there was up to them.

The freeform nature of Animal Crossing allowed each player to follow their own path through the game and show off a different slice of life. Some players spent more time decorating their homes, others spent more time playing multiplayer with local partners, others hung out in the museum. Chill with these four videos and start planning out your own island life.

There's still a lot more to see, and you can read even more about the game in our Animal Crossing: New Horizons hands-on preview . Even beyond that, Animal Crossing games have always taken months if not years to truly experience everything they have to offer. The fact that it's fun to watch a handful of folks playing through the same day on the same island makes me even more excited to see the rest it has to offer.