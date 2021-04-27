Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan theory suggests new villager could be arriving soon

An eagle eyed Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan has noticed a new house design that doesn’t seem to belong to any of the current villagers.

In a photo that was shared by Nintendo when announcing the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 we can see a green and terracotta-colored house which doesn’t seem to belong to any of the current villagers in the game.

One theory is that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be introducing some new villagers soon, as one Reddit user suggests: “This house in the update teaser does not appear to match the houses of any of the existing 497 villagers in New Horizons. Does this mean we're having another new villager?”

According to Animal Crossing World , the arrival of a new villager could make sense - a recent dig into Nintendo’s Amiibo data revealed a large gap in registered cards/figures that may hint towards potentially 103 new Amiibos being manufactured for one of Nintendo’s many IPs. What hints at it being Animal Crossing related is the number of gaps available and the amount of villagers there are already in-game.

Nintendo did previously re-release its Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sanrio Amiibo items and made them compatible with the Nintendo Switch. These items - and themed villagers - are only obtainable via a set of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sanrio Amiibo cards, which were so popular they sold out within seconds on release .

This re-release could be due to Nintendo wanting to utilize its Amiibo technology more in the game, especially considering villagers that were introduced in New Horizons are yet to get their own Amiibo cards.

Fans will have to wait for more information about any new additions until Nintendo makes an official announcement, but they can also look forward to everything else the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 has to offer. That includes bringing back the upcoming Spring events: Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Day Tour , Wedding Season, International Museum Day, as well as some new seasonal items too.