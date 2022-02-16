Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0.5 update fixes custom design issue with villagers

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has received a new 2.0.5 update which fixes a few minor bugs including one that affected custom designs from the Able Sisters.

According to Nintendo Customer Support , the latest patch for Animal Crossing: New Horizons irons out a few minor bugs and issues some players have noticed in both the main game as well as its DLC.

Some of the more major issues include players not being able to progress through Harv’s explanation about Photopia unless certain conditions were met, Luna repeating her Dream Suite explanation multiple times, and an issue which saw island residents wearing a different pattern type to the one displayed in the Able Sisters. None of these issues however have been as widely talked about as the naked villager glitch , which was patched out a few updates back.

You can read the full list of patch notes for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0.5 update below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0.5 patch notes:

Fixed an issue where the player could not progress through the explanation about Photopia under specific conditions after moving to another island.

Fixed an issue where the game would not progress after a message was displayed when a conversation had started and a lot of furniture items had been placed on the island.

Fixed an issue where Luna would repeat the explanation related to the “Search by island name.” option over again.

Fixed an issue where island residents would wear custom designs as a different pattern type than how the custom design was displayed in the tailor shop.

Fixed an issue where an island resident visiting a player’s home would remain in the player’s home after the player used the Room Sketch app, the Happy Home Network app, or the Custom Designs Portal during the visit.

Fixed an issue where a player would use a door decoration when remodeling the home of an island resident, but the door decoration would sometimes be removed when a new day started.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise 2.0.5 patch notes:

Fixed an issue where the player could not progress past the loading screen when trying to revisit a vacation home if the player previously released an ant or fly in the yard of that vacation home while the conditions for ants or flies to appear were not met.

Fixed an issue where subsequent events would not progress properly if the player closed the software during a specific point while working on a facility.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

Being just a minor update, no new items or features were added during the 2.0.5 patch. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise for players though as Nintendo did previously call the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update the island getaway game’s "last free major content update."

One game that is still receiving regular updates though is Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, which recently got a big visitor update and launched a new subscription service. In this update, the player’s campsite villager count was upped from eight visitors at a time to 16 and introduced new content such as the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp phone widget and in-game Pocket Planner.