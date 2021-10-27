Animal Crossing: New Horizon fans want the Happy Home Paradise editor for everything

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are calling on Nintendo for an improved terraforming interface to get their islands just right.

Nintendo showed off a new editing interface explicitly made for quickly customizing outdoor spaces when it first revealed the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC . That tool was shown off in the context of the new Paradise Planning career being added in the expansion, meaning you'll use it on the special new archipelago of vacation islands rather than your own home island.

Now dedicated island customizers want a similar option for reworking their own surroundings, as shown by this Animal Crossing reddit post from ex0ll which has racked up more than 12,000 upvotes since it was first posted.

The Happy Home Paradise trailer specifically notes that "terrain cannot be modified via the Island Designer app." That doesn't mean another in-game app couldn't be used for terraforming purposes, of course - and being able to use a top-level, multi-tile editing approach would save players a ton of time.

Granted, Nintendo hasn't revealed everything about Happy Home Paradise just yet, so we'll just have to wait and see if it has any more surprise features planned.