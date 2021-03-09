An Xbox presentation to reveal Bethesda acquisition details is reportedly set for this week

Microsoft will reportedly outline the details of its Bethesda acquisition in a presentation this week.

According to a report from Venturebeat, "Microsoft is going to start answering [questions about the merger] with a video presentation on Thursday, March 11." Details on Bethesda's upcoming projects, namely Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, are likely to be scarce, with information on the studio's sci-fi project said to be coming later this summer. On that front, the report claims that despite the merger, Microsoft and Bethesda are still planning separate showcases around E3.

While Microsoft will be looking to explain how the deal will work with Xbox Game Pass, with a number of Bethesda's past and future games expected to make their way to the subscription service, it's not known whether the presentation will discuss platform exclusivity. It's a pretty sure bet that future releases will arrive on Xbox Series X at launch, but there's no guarantee that PS5 players will find out how well they're being catered for.

Microsoft is yet to confirm any form of presentation, but rumors of a mid-March event have been swirling for several weeks. What's more, the company's acquisition of Bethesda looks to be in its very final stages, having been cleared by both EU and US governing bodies, effectively granting the deal the green light. Venturebeat's report suggests that the event will be announced in the next day or two, so keep an eye out and be sure to check back to GamesRadar for the latest news on it.

