Among Us developer wins this year's Breakthrough Award at the Golden Joysticks

Among Us developer Innersloth has taken home the Breakthrough Award at this year's Golden Joystick Awards.

The trophy, which was decided by critics from GamesRadar, PC Gamer, Edge, Official PlayStation Magazine, and Retro Gamer, has gone to the four-person team after the explosion of popularity in their incredible indie game, which took over Twitch and had players hurling each other out of airlocks throughout the summer and autumn months.

Among Us has been available on mobile devices and PC since 2018, but it was this year that it managed to capture the whole world's attention. The simple premise behind the game is what has made it so accessible. 10 players need to complete tasks on-board their spaceship, with an alien imposter or two hiding amongst them. If players complete their task, they win, but the imposters are able to murder others, sabotage the ship, and just cause general havoc.

This deliciously evil set-up caught the public's attention, as the game rocketed up the Steam chart to become one of the most played of the year. In fact, the game became so popular, Innersloth decided to cancel the sequel they were working on to focus on improving Among Us itself. For all the times we've called our friends sus this year, it feels only fitting for the indie team to take home the Breakthrough Award. Congratulations Innersloth on your new Golden Joystick!