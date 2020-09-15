Amnesia Rebirth gets new trailer and October release date

Amnesia: Rebirth is launching on PC and PS4 on October 20, Frictional Games has announced. The befitting launch date was revealed in a brand new trailer previewing some of the ways we'll be scared senseless playing the third complete entry in the Amnesia series.
The new trailer digs deeper into Amnesia: Rebirth's story and the main protagonist, Tasi Trianon, who's burdened by intense physical and mental trauma while looking for answers and trying to survive a desert hellscape. Naturally, the roughly two-minute trailer confronts us with landscapes and monsters you wouldn't encounter in your most ghoulish nightmares.
"Amnesia is not just another haunted house spook-fest, but an emotionally harrowing journey," explains Thomas Grip, creative director at Frictional Games. "We aim to go beyond simple jump-scares and to affect players on a deeper level. While Rebirth will contain the terrifying encounters and sights you expect from an Amnesia game, it has a lot more focus on narrative than previous entries in the series. We want the player to form a strong bond with Tasi and intimately share her tribulations. This will not be your run-of-the-mill horror experience."
Nobody who's ever played an Amnesia game expects Rebirth to be a "run-of-the-mill" horror game. The series is known for being extraordinarily disturbing, with the first title often ranked amongst the best horror games of all time. Its sequel, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, was billed as an "indirect sequel" to the first game, taking place in the same world but featuring a new cast of characters and setting. Amnesia: Rebirth, picks up right where the events of the first game left off.
There's still plenty of time before Halloween, and thus plenty of time to scare yourself silly with the best horror games ever made.