Age of Empires 2 cheats: unlimited resources and all the cheat units you need to conquer your enemies

If you're having trouble leading your civilisation through the ages to secure victory against your opponents, then you may be searching for some Age of Empires 2 cheats to help you on your way. If that applies to you then you're in luck, as there are a whole host of old school Age of Empires 2 cheat codes available, which you can use to award yourself with unlimited amounts of the four main resources, spawn cheat units into battle, and much more. These cheats work with both the original Age of Empires 2: The Age of Kings and Age of Empires 2: HD Edition, except for a few which have been tagged as only being compatible with the HD version.

As of E3 2019 we know that the remastered Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is on the way and is due to arrive in Autumn 2019, so we'll have to wait until then to confirm if these codes will carry over to the latest version. For the time being, if you're looking for Age of Empires 2 cheats that work with the currently available versions then read on and we'll explain all.

How to use Age of Empires 2 cheats

Thankfully, it couldn't be easier to use Age of Empires 2 cheats. While playing, simply hit Enter to show a text box, then type in the cheat code and press Enter again to activate it. The Age of Empires 2 cheat codes are not case sensitive, so as long as you use the correct spelling and spacing as shown in the list below then they will always work. Remember that if you're playing Age of Empires 2: HD Edition, using these cheats will disable most of the achievements in-game, so bear that in mind if awards are important to you.

Age of Empires 2 cheat codes

cheese steak jimmy's

1,000 Food (10,000 in Age of Empires 2: HD Edition)

robin hood

1,000 Gold (10,000 in Age of Empires 2: HD Edition)

lumberjack

1,000 Wood (10,000 in Age of Empires 2: HD Edition)

rock on

1,000 Stone (10,000 in Age of Empires 2: HD Edition)

ninjaconnor

ninjalui

rowshep

100,000 of each resource (each code has same effect)

aegis

Immediate building, resource gathering, research etc. (toggle on/off)

i r winner

Win campaign

resign

Lose campaign

torpedo#

Kill opponent # (replace # with 1-8)

black death

Destroy all other players, including allies

wimpywimpywimpy

Destroy yourself

marco

Reveal map (toggle on/off)

polo

Remove fog (toggle on/off)

natural wonders

Control animals instead of men, this cannot be reversed

alpaca simulator

Spawns an Alfred the Alpaca cheat unit (Age of Empires 2: HD Edition only)

how do you turn this on

Spawns a Cobra Car cheat unit

furious the monkey boy

Spawns a Furious the Monkey Boy cheat unit

i don't exist

Spawns a Penguin cheat unit (Age of Empires 2: HD Edition only)

to smithereens

Spawns a Saboteur cheat unit

i love the monkey head

Spawns a VMDL cheat unit (Elephant Archer in Age of Empires 2: HD Edition)

woof woof

Turn all birds into flying dogs

!mute

Mute taunts - use !nomute to enable again



If you're looking for something else to play once you're done with Age of Empires 2, then check out the best strategy games you can play right now.