How to turn off Age of Empires 2 voices and narration

To turn off Age of Empires 2 voice and narration, you need to toggle it off in the setup menu when you first open the game or later in the audio menu. Narration is a great accessibility feature, especially for a text-heavy game like Age of Empires 2, but it can be a bit annoying having a text-to-speech voice reading off every menu and text box, especially if you don’t need it. Don’t worry as you can very easily switch it off entirely or choose which aspects of the game you want to still be narrated. Here’s what you need to do to turn off narration and voices in Age of Empire 2.

How to turn off narration in Age of Empires 2

When you first boot up Age of Empires 2 and are presented with the ‘Setup’ menu, turn off narration by switching off the Narration option at the top of the list. This will entirely turn off all text-to-speech voices reading out information to you in Age of Empire 2.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

If you later decide you want to switch narration back on, or only want certain aspects of Age of Empires 2 narrated, open Settings (menu button on Xbox controller, Esc on PC keyboard) > Options > Audio. You’ll see a list of audio options, including Menu Narration, Game Narration, Tooltips Narration, and more that you can individually configure to suit your narration and accessibility needs. You can also adjust the volume of the text-to-speech voice by changing the Narrator Volume setting. If it’s the voice over and character dialogue that you want to adjust, turn down the Voice Volume setting instead.

