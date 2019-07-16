After four years speedrunners have finally beat Ocarina of Time in under 17 minutes

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a game all about time. You're a time traveling chosen one who must go back and forth through the years in order to defeat a great evil. It's a task that must take Link 100s of years, but it takes these players less than 17 minutes.

Ocarina of Time has always been a fan-favorite for speedrunners due to it's timeless charm, but this most recent run is unlike anything else. Norwegian speedrunner Torje Amundsen completed an entire Any% run, which means finish the game as fast as possible by any means, in 16 minutes and 58 seconds. It's the fastest time out of anyone who runs Ocarina of Time.

"The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, completed in under 17 minutes for the first time ever. This is by far the greatest achievement in my speedrunning career so far," Amundsen wrote of his run . The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, completed in under 17 minutes for the first time ever. This is by far the greatest achievement in my speedrunning career so far. If nothing new is found, this may be the very last minute milestone Ocarina of Time Any% will see."

"Thank you everyone who has watched me at any point in my journey so far, and thank you to everyone who is just now becoming a part of it through this video. This is the peak of my journey so far, but it does not end here! I will keep pushing this time until I am completely satisfied, since sub 17 was more of a milestone goal, rather than a "this is the final product I want"."

While Amundsen did make mistakes, the speedrunning community has been trying to hit a sub-17 run for years, with runners slowly making strides by discovering new glitches. You can check out the whole run right here .

