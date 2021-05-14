Adult Cable gets Reloaded with Al Ewing for The Last Annihilation

The fully grown - and fully gruff - adult Cable will apparently be back on the menu in the Marvel Universe this August, starring in a one-shot titled Cable Reloaded which ties into the upcoming 'Last Annihilation' cosmic crossover.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Al Ewing with art from Bob Quinn, Cable Reloaded puts the older Cable on a mission to steal a special weapon from an alien world.

"THE BIG GUN IS BACK! It's a new era, in a new galaxy, that's under siege from a deadly new threat…but you can still rely on one man," reads Marvel's official description of Cable Reloaded #1. "Cable is locked, loaded, and landing on the deadliest planet in X-history – to steal the ultimate weapon…and stop the LAST ANNIHILATION!"

The adult Cable was replaced by his younger self back in 2018's Extermination, with the younger Cable flat-out killing his older self as part of a plan to set right issues that were occurring in the timestream. July 28's Cable #12 will conclude Cable's current ongoing title and set a new course for both the younger and older versions of Cable.

"Cable Reloaded gives me and Bob a chance to explore Marvel's other man out of time in his natural element – a high-octane action-fest with a few old and new friends," Ewing tells AiPT!, who announced the one-shot. "To help defeat the 'Last Annihilation,' Cable and his team will be taking on some long-unseen X-foes, man to man and quite literally face to face…"

It's a mystery who those "long-unseen X-foes" may be, and the X-Men certainly have enough cosmic villains to fit the bill. It could be anyone from the Brood, to the warriors of the Breakworld, or many other potential characters.

Cable Reloaded #1 is due out in August with a cover from Stefano Caselli, seen here. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full August 2021 solicitations, coming later this month.

Keep on top of everything coming for Marvel's mutants with our listing of all the X-Men comic releases planned for 2021 and beyond.