A Quiet Place spin-off release date pushed back after Mission: Impossible delays

The upcoming A Quiet Place spin-off has been delayed by six months to accommodate changes made elsewhere in Paramount's release schedule to the next two Mission: Impossible movies. The delays were due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The horror spin-off will now release on September 22, 2023, instead of March 31 that year. Not much is known about the next installment in the A Quiet Place universe, including whether we'll see Emily Blunt's Evelyn Abbot and her children again. Michael Sarnoski, who recently helmed the Nicolas Cage-led Pig, is in the director's chair, replacing Jeff Nichols.

Mission: Impossible 7 will now release on July 14, 2023, with Mission: Impossible 8 following on June 28, 2024 – that pushes both movies back by a whole year, as they were originally meant to come out in September 2022 and July 2023.

Both franchises have fallen victim to the pandemic before – A Quiet Place: Part 2 was originally meant to release in March 2020, but it was delayed until May 2021. Mission: Impossible was meant to come out in July 2021, but has been delayed several times over the past few months along with Mission: Impossible 8, which originally had a release date set for August 2022. Both sequels will be helmed by Christopher McQuarries and see Tom Cruise return as Ethan Hunt. He'll be joined by Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, and Rebecca Ferguson.