6 ludicrous (to us) reasons China is banning sexy game ads

As wereportedlast month, Chinese officials have become fed up with the amount of skin being shown in videogame advertisements. They’ve decided that these ads are an “unwholesome” influence on Chinese youth and must be toned down to preventdebauchery from becoming the norm.

Is China’s decision based on a real epidemic of unsavory advertisements, or is the government simply being conservative? To find out – and hopefully find some lewd photographs or adults-only videos – we decided to spend some time navigating around Chinese game sites to find out exactly why the country is deciding to ban sexually suggestive game ads. What we found was infuriating, enlightening, and to our freedom-of-speech-oriented minds, often a bit disturbing.