18 Movie Actors For Bond 23

Age In 4 Years: 35

Possible Role: 007

Reasons: Yeah yeah, we all know he's a very solid pair of hands in front of camera. But we need more than suave Britishisms from our Bonds these days - frankly, we need a potential Speedo shot, and...and you're probably not even reading this because you're TOO BUSY MAN-GAWPING, aren't you?

Problems: After learning the ropes with murky assassin's guild The Fraternity in Wanted - and moreover, with the possibility of him returning for a sequel still apparently open - will he have used up his repertoire of cheesy execution quips by then?