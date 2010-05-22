16 secret Lost references in videogames

Just look to videogames for proof. Even though Lost has only been around since late 2004, and even though a single game can take that many years or more to develop, the connection between these two geek hobbies is already surprisingly strong. Hidden references (the numbers, the hatch, polar bears) and clever cameos (Jack, Desmond, Locke) pop up in nearly every genre and on nearly every system.



Above: No, this doesn't count…

Here are the 16 we've discovered. How many more are out there? And how many more are yet to come?