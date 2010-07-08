1 Awesome Kelly Brook Bikini Photo Shoot
Kelly as... Princess Leia
Kelly says: (On Piranha 3D ) "My reps were saying 'there's absolutely no way you can do this, this is a terrible move for you - you're going to be on a boat, in a bikini, acting dumb, validating everything that everyone's ever said about you.'
"But I just decided to embrace all those things, and since I decided to do it, it's been nothing but an amazing experience. I just surrendered to it. I'm going to go with it and see where it takes me."
(On the Princess Leia homage) "I don't know why you wanted me to wear this Princess Leia outfit... but whatever, I'll dress up like that if you want me to."
Kelly as... Loana
Kelly says: Raquel Welch was such an icon for me. She got tagged as a bimbo, someone who only looked good in a bikini - but she made some great films.'
Kelly as... Manina
Kelly says: "I love that 60s Sex Kitten vibe. Manina is one of my favourite films. Brigitte Bardot spends the film in a bikini. Don't know why I'm drawn to that."
Kelly as... Epifania Parerga
Kelly says: "I love Sophia Loren , she's so strong and womanly. I watched Two Women , the one she won an Oscar for, and she was insanely strong - it was incredible, that performance."
