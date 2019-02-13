Assassin's Creed Odyssey gets New Game+, giving you a chance at a different story

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey isn't getting you Valentines flowers for February. Instead it's bringing a New Game+ mode, the sixth episode of its free DLC The Lost Tales of Greece, a higher level cap, and some fiddly fixes.

To access the New Game+ mode, you need to have completed the main story arc - and honestly, what sort of lunatic would you be to start a new game without finishing your first playthrough? In it, you'll get the chance to relive the whole adventure again with your stash of gear, upgrades, and abilities already available. Odyssey is the first Assassin's Creed game with two heroes and different endings depending on your choices, so this is a great way to go back and see what you missed.

Meanwhile, the next chunk of free DLC is 'A Brother’s Seduction' which you can access it right now. To start this tale of family drama, just hunt down the first quest called 'Prodigal Son's Return.'

Other additions include new items like The Wild Boar Pack and The Deep Sea Hunter Pack, plus a bunch of small changes and fixes like the Level Cap going up to 99, more fast travel points, two more tiers of mercenaries, and more frames for photo mode.

Spear a bit rusty? Here are some Assassin’s Creed Odyssey tips so you can happily stab your way through Greece.