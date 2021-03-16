Assassin's Creed creator announces new PlayStation exclusive

Jade Raymond, best known as the creator of the Assassin's Creed series, is working on an exclusive PlayStation game at her newly-announced studio, Haven.

In a PlayStation blog post today, Raymond announced Haven, "an independent studio where many of the talented game developers I have worked with for years [...] are coming together to do what we are most passionate about."

Explaining her team's desire to make games "without any barriers or impediments," Raymond goes on to explain that "we want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community," and that Haven will be working with Sony's "backing and support."

Beyond that, there's no word on what Haven is working on - the studio's website is blank barring a contact email address - but we do know that its first game is "an original, new IP for PlayStation." It's unlikely, however, that we'll get to see the results of the team's work for several years yet.

Raymond lead the creation of 2007's Assassin's Creed, developing what remains one of the world's biggest gaming franchises. After a number of other releases including Watch Dogs and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Raymond left Ubisoft to form EA's Motive Studio, before moving onto join Google in 2019 ahead of the launch of Stadia.

In February 2021, Raymond confirmed that she had moved on from Stadia Games at the same time as the tech giant announced it was winding down its in-house development projects for its streaming service.

