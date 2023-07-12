As Starfield partners up with AMD, these GPU bundles offer the game as well as a graphics card

These Starfield AMD bundle deals celebrate the game's official GPU partnership by including a digital copy of the game alongside each unit sold. The Gigabyte RX 6600 is going for $179.99 (RRP $259.99) at Newegg for US readers, and £219.99 (RRP 379.99) at Scan; those are some hefty price cuts, made all the sweeter by coming with a copy of one the year's most anticipated releases.

While technically not a Prime Day gaming deal, these are undoubtedly savings worth mentioning if you're on the hunt for a new GPU. AMD's RX 6600 is a competent entry-level GPU and a solid choice for a budget gaming PC build that can handle most modern games at 1080p and 1440p.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle 8G Graphics Card | $259.99 $179.99 at NewEgg

Save $80 - The US version of this sweet new deal sees your brand new Gigabyte GPU packaged nicely with a digital download for Bethesda's upcoming RPG. With the game worth $70 and an $80 saving, you're basically being paid to play it with your shiny new graphics card.



PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 6600 Hellhound 8GB Graphics Card| £379.99 £219.99 at Scan

Save £160 - It doesn't quite match up to the killer savings our Stateside friends will be cashing in on for the same deal, but the Hellhound RX 6600 is still an excellent discount worth taking advantage of. Much like the above deal, the graphics card comes with a digital download key included.



Should you buy a Starfield AMD GPU bundle?

If you're in need of a new budget graphics card and you were going to buy Starfield down the road anyway, then this AMD deal is an absolute no-brainer. You're getting a highly-rated card, already at a steep discount, and then you're saving $70 on a copy of Starfield.

However, if you want something a tad more future-proof than the RX 6600, which can roughly be compared to Nvidia's RTX 3060 card, you might want to peruse our guide to the best graphics cards available now and pick something a little more powerful. These Starfield bundles extend to newer RX 7900 XTX and XT as well, which are more than worth their investments thanks to their excellent performance at 1440p and 4K.

More of today's best Prime Day deals

More Starfield AMD GPU deals

Check out these other offers for the best AMD GPU deals both inside and outside Amazon's realm: