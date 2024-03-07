As more and more Palworld players hit the endgame, more and more of them are getting stung by the survival game's creeping repair costs

As more Palworld players reach the end of the survival game, more of them are getting stung by its steep repair costs.

A singular post in the Palworld subreddit has highlighted a problem that many players are coming up against once they reach the endgame. The post in question is captioned: "Mother of God… I'm trying to repair here…" and shows one user in the subreddit attempting to make repairs to their rocket launcher and quickly learning that it's going to take more than they originally expected.

The weapon requires a top-up of Pal Metal Ingot and Polymer. The only problem is that they need 180 units of the first material and 72 of the other, with only two and 38 to their name at the time the screenshot was taken. Thankfully, they've got an abundance of the rest of the materials they need but this doesn't make the experience any less painful.

In the replies to the post, another Palworld player gave a helpful suggestion: "This is why you put the pals on the mines," to which the post's author responded: "already there. This is my 1st repair so was kinda shocking lol." A discussion about Palworld's expensive repair costs then broke out lower down the comments thread.

"While I love the output of some of the legendary weapons, the costs just feel punitive," one user says. "The ammo is pretty bad, but the repairs are just salt in the wound." This prompted another player to respond by saying that "it's easier to just buy ammo" with many users agreeing and disagreeing at the suggestion.

What's great about this interaction is that it encouraged Palworld players to share all of their tips and tricks to improve wealth in the game, and reveal the best places to get hold of the materials this particular player is after. "I tend to have luck selling the 'precious' items that the alpha pals all drop when you catch/kill them. It lets me make money while also hunting for legendary schematics," one Reddit user has said.

"Just sell leftover salads or pizza," another has suggested. "I promise you don't need 100+ in the feedbox. That's just cash being left on the table." Another user has questioned whether they're the only one that regularly targets the Relaxaurus for High Quality Oil and its 1k sell price, to which many others have admitted that it's their go-to money-making scheme.