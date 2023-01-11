As Destiny 2 gears up for Lightfall, Bungie eases the grind for high-end builds

Destiny 2 is offering a snippet of the Lightfall expansion ahead of time, and making it easier to simply suit up and play games.

Ahead of the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion, which is currently slated to launch in February around the world, Bungie's changing things up for players. As a taster for what's to come, the cost of all standard Armor Mods is being removed later today on January 11, making the grind to obtain some of the better Armor Mods out there significantly easier.

Starting a little later next week, the Legendary Shard cost for all Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, Crucible, and Gambit weapons and armor items is decreasing for good. From then on, it'll merely cost you 25 Legendary Shards for each of the aforementioned weapon and armor items, making it easier for players to simply suit up and head into games.

Finally, Grandmaster Nightfalls are kicking off next week on January 17. Bungie isn't quite ready to reveal the full details yet, but the Grandmaster Power cap is effectively being restructured, ultimately making Grandmaster activities more approachable for players, while maintaining the rock-hard difficulty levels the setting has become known for.

There's little over a month to go until Destiny 2 Lightfall finally releases on February 28, 2023 for all platforms. For more on what to expect from the expansion, you can head over to our extensive Destiny 2 Lightfall interview with Bungie leads for a deeper dive.

