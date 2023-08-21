As a Bethesda dev defends Starfield's start-up screen, fans are sharing their favorites from other games

Starfield 's start-up menu has received criticism for being "basic," but fans have quickly come to its defense by sharing their favorites from other great games.

The trend started after one Twitter user criticized the upcoming game's start-up menu for being rather basic, and Bethesda's head of publishing Pete Hines came to its defense, revealing: "That’s been our menu for years and was one of the first things we settled on."

Following this interaction, fans have come together to further defend the upcoming game and share some of their favorite start-up screens from plenty of other successful games. For instance, the Twitter user below shared: "To the weirdos 'concerned' about how Starfield’s menu screen looks, did you have a problem with any of these?" alongside screenshots of Skyrim, Fallout 3, and Fallout: New Vegas' start-up menus.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with simple main menus," another Twitter user shares along with a clip of the Alien Isolation start-up screen which, according to this fan, "captures the tone perfectly with just the right amount of detail."

To the weirdos "concerned" about how Starfield's menu screen looks, did you have a problem with any of these?No? Alright.Next topic.

I don't think there's anything wrong with simple main menus.One of my favorites is the menu in Alien Isolation. Captures the tone perfectly with just the right amount of detail.

Some have poked fun at the whole situation, like this user that simply tweeted : "Oh damn, look at all these boring starting screens that truly reflect how badly made and rushed the games were…" along with screenshots of Halo 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Red Dead Redemption 2 , and Dark Souls 3.

Other fans have also highlighted games like Ghost of Tsushima , Mass Effect, Hollow Knight, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , and more - all of which also have simple start-up menus but continue to perform incredibly well. Clearly, Bethesda fans have nothing to worry about. This trend must be reassuring since we're just over a week away from Starfield's early access launch on September 1.

Speaking of Starfield's impending release, fans are feeling more and more pressure to avoid spoilers as leaks have begun circulating online. The worst part? Not everything being shared online is real leaving fans even more worried and unsure about what's really set to appear in the Bethesda title.