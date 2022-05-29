Artist shares screenshots from canceled Marvel MMO game

Screenshots of the recently canceled Marvel MMO have been shared online via a designer's online portfolio.

Via their ArtStation (opens in new tab) profile, Ramiro Galan - who works as a principal designer at Pixelkings - revealed what the discontinued game's character creation screen looked like, the artwork from which give us a brief peek at what the game may have had in store.

The Marvel MMO by Daybreak Games - which had only been announced in November - has been discontinued (opens in new tab). EG7 says it canceled the project because of its "development risk profile, size of investment, and the long-term product portfolio strategy for the group". Veteran developer Jack Emmert had been heading up development, having previously tackled games like Star Trek Online and DC Universe Online.

While it's not publicly known how long the game had been in development, the screencaps suggest much of the user interface had already been designed, and the character creation screenshots look surprisingly polished.

"Here is a series of styles and screens by Ramiro Galan for a canceled Marvel MMO title," the album's description tells us. "Emphasis was on rich and vibrant colors with stylistic tones that pay homage to Spider-Man Into the Spiderverse. All design, 3D materials, lighting, and post-process FX were done by Ramiro Galan."

We can see from Galan's shots that players could've chosen to battle for one of four famed Marvel factions - X-Men, Avengers, SHIELD, and the Fantastic Four - although it appears that we could only play as a new, unnamed superhero rather than an established one from the Marvel universe.

There's also a range of cool outfits to choose from, as well as facial styles and make-up, build, binary gender choice, and our own superpowers, too, which had included electricity bolts.

The player could also choose the hero's name, too. "What will our new heroes [sic] name be?" the text prompt says. "The Marvel universe eagerly awaits our new champions. Will he stand up to the challenges of evil villains? We'll soon find out!"

Sadly, we may never know what else the game had planned for us. However, EG7 now plans to share the $50m it had planned to invest into this MMO across "multiple, smaller size projects within the group".