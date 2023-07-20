Armored Core 6's new trailer goes incredibly hard

There's a brand new story trailer for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and it goes unbelievably hard.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware debuted the new story trailer for Armored Core 6 earlier today on July 20, and you can check it out just below. The trailer looks like it sets up the main events of Armored Core 6, positioning us as someone known only as "621," who's about to embark on a mission of paramount importance.

"621…I'll give you a reason to exist. Let's get to work."

Honestly the trailer is just an incredible showcase of FromSoftware's talents for trailer-making. There's a tense showdown at the beginning with three gigantic mechs fleeing a domineering laser cannon of sorts, before a mech jams its minigun into the face of an opposing machine and - to use Beyblade terms - lets it rip.

There's even some hints of weird futuristic body horror going on in Armored Core 6, what with all the needles and wires being plugged into who we can only assume is our character. Hey, if FromSoftware want to go down the body horror route again after Bloodborne, we're all for it.

It sounds as though "Handler Walter" will be overseeing our character in Armored Core 6. He's working for some sinister character, who doesn't seem to give a damn whether we live or die, so Armored Core 6 sounds like your average FromSoftware game from the jump.

Armored Core 6 is out in just over a month from now on August 25 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

