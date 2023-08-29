Armored Core 6's mechs were designed by Evangelion and Mobile Suit Gundam veterans

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon quietly recruited some mecha design greats, including alumni from Neon Genesis Evangelion and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury.

As Automaton Media first noted earlier this week, Armored Core 6's credits including a few intriguing names. In terms of designers, former FromSoftware developer and mechanical designer, Takayuki Yanase, returned to work on mechs for Armored Core 6, and their previous work includes hits like Mobile Suit Gundam 00 and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury.

Elsewhere, Ikuto Yamashita also contributed to the mechanical design for Armored Core 6. Yamashita has previously worked as a manga artist and illustrator over the years, but most eye-catchingly, he's worked on both Neon Genesis Evangelion and Gunbuster.

Kazutaka Miyatake, who previously contributed to the mechanical design of the excellent Space Battleship Yamato series, also worked on Armored Core 6. Like Yanase though, Miyatake has previously been involved in the series, having chipped in designs for Armored Core: For Answer. Yamashita, Miyatake, and Yanase's names carry huge weight in certain circles, but as Automaton Media notes, none of them were involved in Armored Core 6's promotional campaigns whatsoever.

Perhaps FromSoftware didn't really need the help. Armored Core 6 has beaten all the Dark Souls games to have the second-biggest FromSoftware launch on Steam. After publisher Bandai Namco said it was expecting big things from Armored Core 6 after Elden Ring's success, it's a good thing FromSoftware's latest has got off to a good start.

