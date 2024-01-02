Argylle director Matthew Vaughn wants the film to have two sequels

There's a lot of mystery surrounding Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy comedy Argylle. Not only does the trailer give very little away, but as the director teases to Total Film in our new issue, a huge chunk of its plot will likely be kept a surprise right up until its release.

As to just what all this bedlam is about, let’s stick to the slightest of set-ups in order to keep the surprises intact. Below is no more than you’ll discover by watching the first trailer, which is all taken from the first 28 minutes of the movie.

What we do know is that it stars Henry Cavill as a super-spy called Agent Argylle, who is the lead character in author Elly Conway's (Bryce Dallas Howard) successful book series. However, fiction and reality soon start to blend when Elly is pulled into the real world of espionage by Sam Rockwell’s spy Aiden.

In our upcoming issue out this Thursday, which features Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on the cover, Vaughn and his cast give us some exclusive insight into the upcoming movie, as well as sharing some new images from the spy thriller.

You can see the first of our new pictures, featuring Cavill's spy, at the top of this page. Below, we've also got a closer look at Howard as Elly and Rockwell as Aiden.

And while we may not know much about Kick-Ass director Vaughn's new spy comedy, it seems he has its future mapped out. Indeed, should Argylle succeed in the director’s mission to get audiences invested in new IP built on kamikaze storytelling and gonzo action, he has the next two movies lined up.

They will be based on forthcoming novels by Elly. And while this movie was his own meta-mischief take on the material, the next ones will cleave closer to the books. "Book one is about: how did Argylle become a spy? That will be the next film. And then Argylle 2 is – I don’t want to give it all away, but there’s the young Argylle, and that becomes Henry, because Henry loves the idea of doing a proper Argylle movie as well."

"I think it’s a fun character," Cavill says, when Total Film asks if he'd be up for revisiting Agent Argylle in a future film. "I mean, it depends on where we go with it, really, as with anything. I have a great relationship with Matthew, so that would be the hard part out of the way. The next bit is just building a story. As long as the story is good, and the character has a place to go, and it fits in with everything else that I’m trying to build and do, then great."

Howard is on board for further movies, should Elly be needed. "Oh, absolutely," she starts, but won’t say a word more for fear of spoilers. If you want to find out, you’ll need to support Argylle in theaters.

"Everybody complains there’s not enough original stuff, but it’s because they don’t go see it," says Vaughn. "People have got to buy tickets first, or there won’t be fucking anything."

Argylle opens in cinemas on February 2, 2024. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, January 4. Check out the covers below:

