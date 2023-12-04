The Argylle trailer only pulls from the first 28 minutes so it doesn't ruin some “mind-blowing cool s***”

‘Once you know the secret, don't let the cat out of the bag.’ So goes the tagline for Argylle, Matthew Vaughn’s mysterious, ultra-meta spy adventure, which just so happens to be on the cover of Total Film’s upcoming '2024 Preview' issue.

The film stars Henry Cavill as a suave super-spy known as Agent Argylle. Like James Bond, he’s slick, smartly dressed, and cool under the most intense conditions. He’s also fictional - the lead character in a successful book series by author Ellie Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard).

Ellie ends up being pulled into the real world of espionage after a run-in with Sam Rockwell’s spy Aiden, when she discovers that her books reflect actual global events in ways she’d never have predicted. This being a Matthew Vaughn film - he’s behind Kick-Ass and Kingsman - expect genre twists, OTT, action and an ultra-starry cast.

If you’re concerned that the recent trailer for Argylle gives away too much of the film (as trailers frequently do), fear not. Speaking to Total Film, Vaughn promises that the film features a lot of "cool shit", though he doesn’t veer into spoiler territory because he wants viewers to come to it fresh. “Well, the good news about the trailer is that that’s only cut from the first 28 minutes of the movie,” he says.

“I was really, really impressed by Universal and Apple when I said, ‘I want to do a trailer from the first 28 minutes, because there is some fucking mind-blowing cool shit – but it wouldn’t be as great if you saw it in the trailer.’ I said, ‘Look, let’s just give everyone enough so that they understand the tone of the film, the style of the movie, the actors. And then let everyone enjoy the fucking cinematic experience.’”

