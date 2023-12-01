Argylle is on the cover of Total Film’s 2024 Preview issue

The covers of the upcoming issue of Total Film have been revealed, and they feature something pretty top-secret you’re going to want to get your eyes on. Matthew Vaughn’s starry spy caper Argylle fronts the cover of a massive 2024 Preview, and the issue also comes with a special supplement celebrating the best of film in 2023.

The issue hits shelves on Thursday, December 7, and subscribers will be receiving their copies imminently. In the cover feature, Vaughn shares details on his latest movie, which stars Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson and Dua Lipa in a meta adventure in which the contents of author Ellie Conway’s (Howard) books rather alarmingly reflect espionage activity in the real world. The film opens in cinemas on February 2, 2024.

And that kicks off a huge 2024 Preview, showcasing the must-see movies coming your way next year, including Dune: Part Two, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Joker: Folie à Deux, Inside Out 2 and loads more besides. Plus, there are also in-depth features on Next Goal Wins, True Detective: Night Country, Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares’ The Kitchen and a career-spanning interview with David Ayer.

Plus, the print issue also comes with the traditional, near obligatory Review of the Year supplement, celebrating the best in movies and TV from 2023. As well as counting down the best films of the year, spotlighting standout scenes, and roasting some of the year’s turkeys, there are also interviews with some of the year's most impactful filmmakers.

Look out for more reveals from the new issue coming next week. Elsewhere inside you’ll also find The Book of Clarence, Asa Butterfield, The Color Purple, Doctor Who’s Millie Gibson, The Boy and the Heron, The End We Start From, plus all the reviews and regulars you expect.

Check out the covers in full below:

Subscribers have the exclusive text-free cover (plus Review of the Year supplement) on its way to them, and the issue hits shops and digital newsstands on Thursday, December 7.

