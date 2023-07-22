Are there too many cosy life sims? The one-day Kickstarter success of Chill Town says no, of course not

The much anticipated cosy life sim with literally the least stressful name ever, Chill Town, has aced its $10,000 Kickstarter goal in just 24 hours. With backing from its impressive following, the game is now steaming through its many stretch goals as the total funding mounts.

A sweet blend of Disney Dreamlight Valley and Stardew Valley, with a sprinkling of Animal Crossing to boot, Dallas based Crytivo Games is bringing this cell shaded, chibi world to life as we speak, and it looks so full of potential already. Not only can you place over 800 decorative objects, dress up your avatar, plant and cook all manner of goodies, and help develop a little town, there's even a surprise in the form of Plant Animals—also known as Pals.

These little growable creatures had their basic forms unlocked with the $10,000 stretch goal, and now have Hybrid (Fusion) forms incoming thanks to the $25,000 goal having been hit. Fascinatingly, this means we'll be able to "mix two different species of Pals to create a new hybrid species that combines the characteristics of both."

Planting them near each other allows cross pollination, which is a super cool mechanic if you ask me. Kind of like Pokémon X and Y meets Animal Crossing's tulip breeding mechanic. These little dudes walk around, and have three evolution stages too. Sounds a lot like Pokémon in that respect, with rare types needing to be captured at certain times of day, or using bait.

Pets also make an appearance, with the option to have a furry little friend following you around as you head out on your adventures. There are heaps of goodies to be had if you back the Kickstarter too, including the ability to design your own decor, pet, character, and outfit for the game, for 'Supreme Creators' willing to fork out $1,499.

(Image credit: Crytivo Games)

The next goal for the Chill Town team is a Museum, which is unlocked at $35,000. Once the $55,000 goal is met, "Season & Festival" will be unlocked, which I have to assume means the fleshing out of a single season. Hopefully it doesn't mean we have to unlock spring, summer, autumn, and winter separately.

What we're really excited about, however, is the $75,000 stretch goal that unlocks Console ports, as otherwise it will initially only be released on Steam.

With the current total funding up to $26,161 still with 21 days to go, I don't think it'll be long until even more exciting stretch goals are revealed.

Keep up with the game's progress over on the Crytivo twitter page, and keep your fingers crossed for the museum at least, because what's a cute life sim if you can't immortalise your discoveries and revisit them with your friends?

One of the main goals is to "implement multiplayer gameplay, if we reach our stretch goal." Which I am very happy about.