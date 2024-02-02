Apex Legends patches out movement exploits, developer tells malding cheaters to "kick rocks"

Apex Legends is patching out movement exploits that gave some players an unfair competitive edge, leaving a designer with only two words for still malding cheaters: "Kicks rocks."

"Heads up, legends. We've been rolling out some changes to [Apex Legends] to better protect the game's competitive integrity," reads an announcement post on social media. Developer Respawn will soon "remove automated strafing on controllers" alongside other configurations that "allow for a greater range of movement than is usually possible within the game."

Respawn doubles down: "The use of third-party tools, hardware, firmware, or software that automates game mechanics for a competitive edge over other Apex Legends players is considered cheating and is unacceptable. As such, we will continue to evaluate potential exploits and take further action as needed."

As expected, most players were elated with the update and its removal of unnaturally agile foes in the free-to-play battle royale shooter. But game designer John Larson had a message for those who leaned on those aforementioned movement exploits and were still salty about their removal: "Kick rocks."

Respawn's pivot comes fresh after its latest crossover event with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which added the (frankly busted) Buster Sword to the shooter alongside a new themed mode. Unfortunately, eyebrows were raised over the potential use of AI art in the new event, as well as cosmetic items with price tags reaching a whopping $360 at most. Ouch. At least the battle royale's enjoyers have it easier than Titanfall 3 hopefuls who recently had their wishes squashed, again.

