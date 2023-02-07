Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's first reactions say Kang is one of the "best MCU villains"

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has had its world premiere, meaning a lucky few have had their say on Marvel’s Phase 5 debut. The first reactions have been mostly positive on the sequel, with a lot of praise for Jonathan Majors as Kang.

We also know we’re expecting two post-credits scenes for the new Marvel movie, as well as the widely-lauded introduction of MODOK too. Check out some of the reactions below.

"Somehow #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania manages to be MORE gorgeous & trippy than Dr. Strange with world-building I was NOT expecting from a third film in a series," writes critic Grae Drake (opens in new tab). "The humor and charm we love & have come to expect, but w/a ton of action. Also: you are NOT READY FOR MODOK."

"Marvel’s #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a strong start to Phase 5," adds Collider’s Steven Weintraub (opens in new tab). "I now understand why it’s called #Quantumania. JonathanMajors is excellent as Kang and cannot wait to see where this all goes. 2 after the credits scenes and both are very good."

Film critic Fico Cangiano writes (opens in new tab): "#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the best of the trilogy. Higher stakes, dangers & repercussions. It's also got one of the best MCU villains in #Kang. As soon as #JonathanMayors comes in, it's his show. Kang is a scary lean-mean multiverse big baddie. Also, 2 cool post-credits scenes."

"Jonathan Majors is a force in #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania," tweets BuzzFeed’s Nora Dominick (opens in new tab). "He’s compelling, chilling, and already giving a top-notch performance. I love the complexity he brings to Kang with literally a single look. MCU really won with this casting."

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Critic Dempsey Pillot praises Jeff Loveness’ story, ahead of him also penning Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. "Had a blast with #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania Paul Rudd has never been better & Jonathan Majors effortlessly conquers every second of screen-time he gets," he writes (opens in new tab). "BUT the real star of the film is Jeff Loveness’ script: a reminder of how beautifully strange & mysterious the MCU still is."

However, not everyone loved the movie, with some reactions more tepid. "#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania kicks off Marvel’s Phase Five with a vivid but messy spectacle," writes journalist Simon Thompson (opens in new tab). "It never quite finds its footing and relies on style over substance, the quality never matching the confidence. Jonathan Majors’ Kang is solid but the overall film is sadly just… okay."

Meanwhile, podcaster Anthony Gagliardi says: "#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania should have sparked Phase 5 with a bang, but it misses the mark. The story is plagued with filler, while sufficient, lacks depth. However, Majors does give an outstanding performance as the cunning and ruthless #Kang. I wish it had left an impression."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is released on February 17, 2023. While you wait, check out how to watch the Marvel movies in order as well as the lowdown on all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.