Animal Crossing: New Horizons Kapp’n gets a pop punk makeover thanks to one TikTok musician

The sea shanties performed by Kapp’n in Animal Crossing: New Horizons have received a pop-punk arrangement thanks to a musician on TikTok.

Tom McGovern, or @tommcgovern27 as he’s known on the video-sharing app, posted a video of himself performing as a one-man band to TikTok covering one of Kapp’n’s many sea shanties, however with a twist. Playing alongside the original audio, McGovern reimagines Kapp’n song as a pop-punk song adding guitar riffs, drums, and harsher vocals.

@tommcgovern27 the new Animal Crossing update goes so hard (ft. @indiejulian on the boat) ##fyp ##acnh ##poppunk ♬ original sound - Tom McGovern

The cover has been so well-received, it now has 1.8m views, 316.9k likes, and 2,659 comments on TikTok. It has also inspired McGovern to release a full version of the song which is available to pre-save now on Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes. This is even more impressive when you remember that Kapp’n songs only consist of two verses and the same repetitive melody.

Thankfully, this version of the song is easier to skip when you’ve had enough compared to when you’re aboard Kapp’n's boat and the old guy just won't give it a rest. There is a way to bypass this though - if you’re feeling particularly mean that day - by repeatedly tapping the B button on your Nintendo Switch controller which cuts out the song and transports you straight to your destination.

If you’ve been living under a money rock for the last few months, here’s what you may have missed on your island. Earlier this month Nintendo launched the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 which introduced a tonne of new features to the game. This includes bringing back classic Animal Crossing characters such as Brewster, Kapp’n, Katrina, and more, as well as a bunch of new gameplay features such as cooking , and group stretching .