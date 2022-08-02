Animal Crossing-like Hokko Life is coming to consoles and PC next month

The release date for delightful life sim Hokko Life has just been revealed.

Having entered Early Access back in June last year, developer Wonderscope has announced that Hokko Life will be getting a full release on PC next month. And console players can get in on the action too, as, in addition to PC, this cozy little indie adventure will be making its way to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 27.

Hokko Life gives off some serious Animal Crossing and Stardrew Valley vibes. Stepping off the train, you'll find yourself living the quiet life in a blissful town, where you can tend to your farm, indulge in a spot of fishing, or go bug catching with a great big net.

When not engaging in mini-games, conversing with the townsfolk or simply taking in the sights, you can unleash your creative side by designing the homes of this cozy community. "This quiet village needs your help to turn it into the charming rural town everyone loves. With hammer and paints in hand, it's up to you to design, build and decorate homes for all of your new friends!" reads the game's description on Steam (opens in new tab).

With its adorable art style and laid-back vibe, this looks like the perfect way to spend a quiet afternoon. You can see this chilled-out adventure in action in the trailer below, and to keep up to date with all things Hokko Life, make sure to follow the game on Twitter (opens in new tab) and wishlist it on your preferred platform once it gets added to the store.

