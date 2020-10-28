Playing the Stalk Market is just part of the fun of playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But what happens to us when it starts becoming a competition? Well, we put four of our most avid New Horizons islanders to the test, tasking them with a special episode of Challenge Radar themed around the subject.

The task is simple enough. Buy 1000 turnips from Daisy Mae on the Sunday, and try to make as much profit as you can by the next Saturday. Of course, hold onto your turnips any longer than that and they'll go bad anyway, so we are always against the clock when it comes to the Turnip Exchange.

Aside from that, our willing participants could use any means necessary to sell their 'nips. They could decide to risk the prices on their own island, hop skip over to a friend's island, or even utilise an online 'service' to trade Dodo codes for access to an island with even better turnip prices.

So check it out as GamesRadar's Rachel, Alyssa, Ellen, and Sam go head to head in the battle for ultimate turnip profits. Did even they remember to get up in time on the first Sunday in order to get the challenge started? Let's find out:

If you think you could do better, why not try the same challenge as us, and let us know how you got on via our Twitter channel @GamesRadar?

