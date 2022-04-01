Angry Birds Classic swoops back in without microtransactions

Angry Birds Classic has returned to mobile storefronts without the microtransactions it originally included.

Rovio Entertainment took to its official Twitter account to annouce the game's re-release. It's available now to play on both iOS and Android devices, with every single bit of content it included when it first made its debut. That means every stage, Easter egg, and extra remains just how you remember it, or there to discover for a new generation of players.

hey, it's ur childhood speaking. through the years, you've grown, and we've grown too – but some things will always stay the same. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is finally back 4 u to enjoy! https://t.co/TnXkcSeahygo pop those piggies, and make me proud. i've missed you... pic.twitter.com/RYNl4K6iqCMarch 31, 2022 See more

Instead of being a free app with microtransactions this time around, the game is available as Rovio Classics: Angry Birds for $1. This paid version will be free of ads or any additional purchases after paying the entry fee, and it will include the Mighty Eagle DLC at no extra cost.

Angry Birds originally released to mobile platforms in 2009, but was eventually delisted in 2019. Rovio made the decision to remove the game from storefronts without warning, but went on to explain the issues that go along with maintaining older titles as part of the reason the original Angry Birds went the way of the dodo. Now, the new version is available in Unity, which should make any future updates a breeze.

Angry Birds was a massively popular title when it debuted in 2009, spawning two films and an animated TV series in addition to 20 additional mobile games. Since it hit mobile platforms, it's been downloaded around 4.5 billion times. It's been given a new lease on life thanks to Rovio, so it should be interesting to see whether that number inflates even further as a whole new legion of players decide to start nesting in the addictive puzzler.

